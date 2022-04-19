Palestinian Arabs reported on Monday night that the IDF attacked targets in the Gaza Strip in response to an earlier rocket attack on Israel.

According to the reports, the attack took place in the Khan Yunis area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that IAF fighter jets attacked a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip and destroyed a workshop for the production of weapons used by the organization.

“The attack was carried out in response to a launch, which was intercepted earlier tonight by air defense fighters. The IDF considers Hamas responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

On Monday evening, a rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza, setting off red color sirens in multiple communities in the Gaza envelope.

The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, and there were no casualties.

The rocket attack comes after several months of quiet, as the previous rocket fire towards the Gaza envelope was recorded about six months ago.