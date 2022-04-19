Left-wing activist Yariv Oppenheimer, a member of the Meretz party and of the leadership of the Peace Now organization, said on Monday that the "Bibists" are pleased with the rocket that was fired from Gaza toward Israel.

"Out of joy at the firing from Gaza, the Bibists went out to hand out candy," he tweeted.

Oppenheimer does not believe that there should be an aggressive Israeli response to the rocket fire.

"All the right-wingers who demand a harsh response probably do not really care about the safety and security of hundreds of thousands of residents of the Gaza envelope, they are the ones who will pay the price of rioting and escalation. Because what is human life compared to small politics."

He blamed the “right-wing extremists” for the security escalation and wrote, "Tonight, too, the truth must be told. Israel is paying a huge price for surrendering to a handful of extremists on the right who insist on going up the Temple Mount and defying the Palestinians."