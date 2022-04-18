Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas says, against the background of the pressure from the Islamic Movement to withdraw his party from the coalition, that he is interested in continuing to be a unifying factor and not a divider.

"We want to see a continuation of Ramadan that allows and assures Muslim worshipers to go up to the mosque and observe religious worship and of course we call on all parties to maintain the sanctity of the place and calm. We condemn any phenomenon of violence," Abbas said in an interview with Kan News.

He referred to the political crisis and the resignation of former Coalition chairwoman MK Idit Silman; "I hope this government will extend its days. It is a government that can give hope to all the citizens of the country, but we must first get through the event we are in well. Hopefully we will find the right way to address all the issues that arise."

The Ra'am chairman said: "I will do my best to preserve this holy place, all the holy places, to respect the right of people to observe their worship, but also to preserve the delicate fabric of Jewish-Arab society."

The Ra'am party has demanded that the status quo on the Temple Mount under which Jews are not allowed to engage in any form of prayer at the site.