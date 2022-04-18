A U.S. State Department spokesperson called Russia’s missile strike on Liviv a “campaign of terror, brutality and aggression” on Monday.

Ned Price when asked a question about Russia’s attack on the city said that it shows Russia is "undertaking a campaign of terror, a campaign of brutality, a campaign of despicable aggression against the people of Ukraine."

Price said that Russia has launched “more than an invasion” and has done “more than just launching a war.”

“When it comes to what we've seen in recent hours, and in terms of the strikes against Lviv, in terms of the strikes in the outskirts of Kyiv, or what we've seen in towns like Mariupol, towns like Kharkiv, what we've witnessed in Bucha, these are clear indications, they are a clear testament to the campaign of brutality, the campaign of terror that the Russians are waging against the people of Ukraine,” Price said.

Price added that the Pentagon announced earlier on Monday that recent Russia strikes have “have targeted military installations, military adjacent installations.”

Russia has continued to strike cities across Ukriane, with seven or more people killed in Lviv after four or more missile strikes on Monday.

It was also reported that Ukrainian troops are continuing to repel Russian attacks in Mariupol after a deadline to surrender was rejected.