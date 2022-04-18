A rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza Monday night, setting off the red alert siren in multiple communities in the Gaza envelope.

The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, and there were no casualties.

Channel 13 News reported that the IAF was expected to launch a retaliatory airstrike against Gaza in the coming hours.

\The rocket attack comes as tensions over the Temple Mount continue. On Friday, a group of Muslims stockpiled stones in the Al Aqsa Mosque and began throwing them at security forces and Jewish worshipers at the Western Wall, prompting Israeli security forces and police to enter the Temple Mount to break up the riot.

Israel has accused the Hamas terrorist organization which governs the Gaza Strip of inciting violence on the Temple Mount. The Jewish State has faced criticism from Arab nations, including Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, for its response to the rioting on the Temple Mount.

Last May, Hamas used violence on the Temple Mount as a pretext to launch half a dozen rockets at Jerusalem, sparking an 11-day conflict between Israel and the terrorist organizations in Gaza.