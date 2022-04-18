Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the criticism Israel has faced over its response to violent riots on the Temple Mount and assaults on Jews in Jerusalem over the weekend and reiterated Israel's commitment to freedom of religion for people of all faiths.

"In the past week, a wild Hamas-led incitement campaign has been waged against us," Bennett said.

:Here's the truth: Israel is doing everything so that everyone, as always, can celebrate the holidays safely - Jews, Muslims and Christians. We expect everyone not to join in the lies and certainly not to encourage violence against Jews.

"The State of Israel will continue to keep our capital Jerusalem open to all," Bennett concluded.

Arab rioters clashed with police on the Temple Mount on Friday, after hundreds of rioters barricaded themselves in the Al Aqsa Mosque and threw stones at police officers.



On Sunday, Arabs attempted to block Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount by placing stones at the passageways used by Jews. Five people were injured when stones were thrown at buses carrying worshipers to the Western Wall.

The violence comes following a string of Arab terror attacks across Israel, including a stabbing attack in Haifa on Friday.