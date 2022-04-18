Explosions were reported in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv Monday morning, with at least six people killed according to the regional governor.

As Russia gears up for a large-scale operation in eastern Ukraine, Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Lviv was struck by at least four missiles early Monday morning, leaving six people dead and eight injured.

The Associated Press cited Kozytskyy as saying that the Russian missiles struck a tire shop and three military infrastructure facilities.

Lviv’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, confirmed that six people had been killed, but said that eleven people, rather than eight, had been injured.

In the southeast, Russia continued its offensive against the city of Mariupol, after its ultimatum to resisting Ukrainian soldiers expired.

Russia's defense ministry said Sunday there were up to 400 mercenaries inside the encircled Azovstal steel plant, calling on Ukrainian forces inside to "lay down their arms and surrender in order to save their lives".