Ukraine’s president warned that Russia might use chemical or even nuclear weapons, urging world leaders to prepare for such contingencies.

Speaking with CNN in an interview aired Sunday, ​President Volodymyr Zelensky said the potential use of chemical or nuclear weapons posed a threat to the entire planet, and urged foreign powers to prepare anti-radiation medicine and air raid shelters.

“Not only me – all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried because it can be not real information, but it can be truth,” Zelensky said.

Chemical weapons, they should do it, they could do it, for them the life of the people, nothing. That’s why. We should think not be afraid, not be afraid but be ready. But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think.”

Despite his concerns, Zelensky expressed confidence that his country would ultimately prevail against Russia.

“Yes, of course,” Zelensky said when asked if Ukraine would be victorious.

Speaking with Ukrainian media a day before the CNN interview aired, Zelensky alluded to the possibility of a nuclear assault.

“We shouldn’t wait for the moment when Russia decides to use nuclear weapons.”

“We must prepare for that​,” Zelensky continued, adding that “anti-radiation medicine and air raid shelters would be needed.”