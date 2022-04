Weekly Torah Study: Passover and the Exodus



As Israel prepares to leave Egypt, Hashem tells them that He "will pass to smite the Egyptians, and He will see the blood on the lintel and on the two doorposts, and Hashem will pass over the entrance, and He will not permit the destroyer to enter your houses to smite you." (Exodus 12:23)

Who or what was this "destroyer?"

What was G-d's relationship to this destroyer?

Why was the destroyer necessary?