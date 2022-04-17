Opposition Leader and former Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu turned down an offer to don phylacteries (tefillin) on Sunday, put forward at the behest of members of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

Journalist and former Jewish Home MK Yinon Magal met with Netanyahu Sunday, and conveyed the offer made by members of the Chabad movement, encouraging Netanyahu to put on phylacteries.

“The Chabad people are driving me nuts. I have a havruta (study partner) and lots of people whom I meet – they asked me to ask you to put on tefillin.”

The Opposition Leader declined the offer, noting the widespread practice in Israel not to wear tefillin on the intermediate days (Hol Hamoed) of Passover and Sukkot.

“Gladly,” said Netanyahu, “but not on Hol HaMoed!”