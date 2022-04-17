Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a situational assessment Sunday regarding events in Jerusalem, at which security officials presented the intelligence and operational situation at the various points.

Bennett emphasized that efforts must continue to enable members of all faiths to celebrate their holidays in Jerusalem. He also stressed that offenders who violate the public order and try to harm the holiday routine must be dealt with. The Prime Minister directed that security be increased for buses to the Western Wall and the Old City following the stone-throwing incidents that took place this morning by Palestinians, which resulted in the injury and hospitalization of a number of passengers.

Prime Minister Bennett also directed that inciters who disseminate false reports and fake news including edited clips of violence against Muslim worshippers in order to ignite the area and harm the routine of Ramadan, continue to be dealt with.

"The main goal is to ensure security for the citizens of Israel throughout the country," Bennett said. "The security forces are continuing to receive a free hand from the political echelon for any measure to ensure security for the citizens of Israel. We are working to calm things down on the one hand and are taking vigorous action against violent individuals on the other. The security forces are ready for any scenario."

Participating in the discussion were the Defense Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Public Security Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Israel Police Inspector General, the Director of the ISA, the Prison Service Commissioner, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary and other senior officials.