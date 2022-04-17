One of the senior spiritual leaders of the Ra'am party and the southern Islamic Movement called on MK Mansour Abbas to leave the coalition Sunday following the violent riots at the Temple Mount.

Writing on Facebook, Sheikh Mohammad Salameh Hassan called on Abbas to "resign immediately from the coalition that is attacking our holy sites in Palestine."

"Do it for Al Aqsa," he told the Ra'am leader.

Riots broke out on the Temple Mount on Friday after hundreds of Muslims gathered stones and began throwing them at police and Jewish worshipers at the Western Wall. Dozens of rioters and three police officers were injured in the ensuing clashes.

On Sunday, Arabs attempted to block Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount by placing stones at the passageways used by Jews. Five people were injured when stones were thrown at buses carrying worshipers to the Western Wall.

The Temple Mount has been a frequent source of friction for decades. Lies about about Jewish plots to destroy the Al Aqsa Mosque have been used to incite violence against Jews since the 1920s, including the 1929 Hebron massacre and the so-called 'knife-intifada' of 2015-2016.