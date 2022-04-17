Video: news.com.au

Russia's defense ministry issued an ultimatum to Ukrainian fighters in the besieged port city of Mariupol to surrender at dawn on Sunday or "face certain death."

"Those of you who surrender will be saved," read the statement.

Reuters reported that three hours after the ultimatum took its affect, there was no word on a possible move on the part of Ukraine.

"Taking into account the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, as well as being guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces offer the militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries from 06:00 (Moscow time) on April 17, 2022, to stop any hostilities and lay down their arms," it continued.