Rambam Health Care Campus
Rambam Health Care Campus Yossi Aloni/Flash90

A 47-year-old man who was stabbed Friday by a 15-year-old terrorist in Haifa was released home Saturday morning.

According to Rambam Health Care Campus, the victim suffered only superficial stabbings, which did not require surgical intervention.

The terrorist, a 15-year-old Muslim Arab young woman from Haifa, was arrested and taken for interrogation. Her arrest was extended Saturday night.

Related articles:

Alexei, the victim, recalled, "I was walking in the garden and felt a strong blow to the head. I fell to the ground and saw a figure in front of me waving a knife. She wore a keffiyeh with an Arabic caption and shouted in Arabic. Her whole face was covered."

"I immediately realized that this was a terrorist attack," he added. "I was very scared. I was lying on my back on the ground and I tried to fend her off with my legs and she stabbed me in the leg as well."

Click here to join the official Israel National News - Arutz Sheva WhatsApp groups