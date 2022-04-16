Injuries have been reported at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, following reports that shots were fired, police say.

The extend of the injuries is not yet known, police in Columbia, South Carolina, said.

"We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention," the Columbia Police Department tweeted. "The extent of injuries unknown at this time. Columbia PDSC officers have been evacuating the mall and getting people to safety."

According to CNN, police are now evacuating the Columbiana Centre Mall.

Police have not released additional details.