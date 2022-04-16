The Russian Foreign Ministry has reacted with "regret and rejection" to remarks by Israel's Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, condemning Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

Russia accused Israel of hypocrisy in attacking Russia's actions: "“There is an effort to take advantage of the situation around Ukraine to distract the international community from one of the longest unresolved conflicts — the Palestinian-Israeli one," the Russian statement declares.

"It is also noteworthy that the longest occupation in the post-war world history is carried out with the tacit connivance of the leading Western countries and the actual support of the United States," Russia added.

The Kremlin went on to denounce the blockade of Gaza and the "illegal occupation and creeping annexation of Palestinian territories."

There has been no clarification as to what remarks exactly prompted Russia's response, although they closely coincide with Israel's support of a UN resolution condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the removal of Russia from the Human Rights Council.