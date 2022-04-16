A situational assessment was held Saturday evening via telephone, led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) and attended by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Shabak (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar, the deputy chief of Shabak, the head of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate, the head of the IDF's Operations Directorate, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and the head of the police operations.

Gantz expressed appreciation of the precise and widescale activities throughout the weekend in all sectors of all defense organizations.

He also said that Israel will continue to act in a focused manner against terror and to stop all those who wish to disrupt the public order. At the same time, the Defense Minister emphasized the importance of continuing to protect freedom of religion and the economy.

During the situational assessment, a plan was presented for the continued spread the forces around the "seam" areas and in various locations in Judea and Samaria during Passover, according to the plan set out by the IDF.

Gantz also decided, following the recommendation of security organizations, not to place a lockdown on Judea and Samaria during the intermediate days of Passover, and instead continue holding situational assessments in accordance with the developments.

The Israeli government regularly enacts "lockdowns" under which all points of entry between Judea, Samaria, and Gaza on the one side and sovereign Israeli territory on the other are closed to Palestinian Authority Arabs. These lockdowns are typically enacted during all major Jewish religious festivals, though exceptions are made for humanitarian and medical cases.