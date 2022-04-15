Deputy Minister Abir Kara (Yamina) on Friday sent a message to party activists and announced that he will remain in the coalition for the time being.

Kara wrote, "Idit Silman fell into a trap. She was under very heavy pressure, slander, cursing and demonstrations and surrendered. But the truth must be told - the Likud has no alternative government in this Knesset."

Meanwhile, Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal wrote in his weekly column in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper that the Yamina party, despite its promises, is preparing to rely on the predominantly Arab Joint List party in order to ensure the survival of the coalition.

In interviews this week, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ruled out a partnership with Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh in the government or the coalition, but left other options open. On Tuesday he defined the boundaries: No to a permanent safety net, but yes to so-called "parliamentary maneuvers".

Segal also wrote that Bennett is convinced that the discussion that will take place in the Knesset House Committee, after the Mimouna holiday, on Yamina’s request to declare MK Amichai Chikli a defector will deter Silman from voting against the government.

"We will pass the summer session for sure., After that, it is possible to hold on for even two years, if we conduct ourselves correctly," Bennett has been telling his partners, according to Segal.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat and Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)