The foreign ministries of Germany, France, Italy and Spain on Friday issued a joint statement in which they condemned the violence in Jerusalem.

“We are deeply concerned by the scenes of clashes and heightened violence today in East Jerusalem,” the spokespersons for the foreign ministries of the four countries said in a statement.

“At this special time of religious celebrations, we call on all sides to exercise maximum restraint as well as to refrain from violence and from all forms of provocation.”

“We call to uphold and respect the historic status quo on the Holy Sites in Jerusalem and stress the importance of Jordan’s specific role in this regard,” the four countries said.

“We remain actively committed to supporting all efforts to de-escalate and recall the importance of the two-state solution as the basis to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace,” the statement concluded.

The violence at the Temple Mount began early Friday morning, when hundreds of Arab rioters armed with rocks barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Police said that dozens of young people, some of them masked, started a procession in the Temple Mount area, with Hamas and Palestinian Authority flags. The suspects began collecting rocks and planks with the intention of disturbing the order.

The police added that after the prayer service, a violent disturbance began, which included throwing rocks and objects and firing fireworks. Police forces, under the command of Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman, entered the area after rocks were thrown at the Western Wall plaza.

After six hours of rioting, Israeli police managed to remove the rioters from the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Three police officers were injured during the riots, with two evacuated to the hospital for treatment. 90 Arab rioters were treated for injuries, most from tear gas used by police to disperse the crowd.

The United States embassy in Jerusalem released a statement following the violence, in which it said,

"We are closely monitoring events in Jerusalem during this sacred holiday period for Jews, Muslims, and Christians. We urge everyone to refrain from actions that further escalate tensions. We encourage all parties to work together to ensure calm and the quiet enjoyment of all religious holidays."

