Actress Liz Sheridan dies at 93

Actress Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry Seinfeld's mother on the popular television "Seinfeld", passed away on Friday at the age of 93.

Sheridan passed peacefully in her sleep from natural causes Friday at 2:30 a.m., according to TMZ. She had celebrated her 93rd birthday five days ago.

She played the character of Helen Seinfeld on “Seinfeld” from 1990 to 1998. Sheridan was also known for her role as eccentric neighbor Raquel Ochmonek on "ALF."

Over the years, Sheridan appeared in 12 Broadway productions, including "Happy End" with Meryl Streep.

She famously dated James Dean and even wrote a book about it called "Dizzy and Jimmy."

Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

Her death comes less than two weeks after the death of Estelle Harris, who played the role of George’s mother, Estelle Constanza, on “Seinfeld”.

Harris, who was Jewish, passed away just two days shy of her 94th birthday.

