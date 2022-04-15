The United States believes the sunken Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, was hit by two Ukrainian missiles, a senior US official said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The senior official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said these were Neptune anti-ship missiles. The US believes there were Russian casualties, though numbers are unclear, the official added.

On Wednesday, Ukraine claimed its forces had damaged the Moskva with missile strikes.

The Russian Interfax news agency later quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as having confirmed that the Moskva was badly damaged after ammunition on board blew up, though it did not say that the ship was attacked by Ukraine.

On Thursday, Russian news agencies cited the defense ministry as saying that the Moskva sunk in stormy seas after what it said was a fire and explosions involving ammunition stowed onboard.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat and Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)