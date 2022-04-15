British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday released a video in which he wished Jews in the UK and across the world a happy Passover.

"For the first time in far too long, this year the Seder table will once again be thronged with family and friends, every seat occupied by an actual loved one, rather than the unblinking eye of a phone camera or laptop," he said.

Johnson also commented on the situation that many Ukrainian Jews will be facing during Passover as they hold their Seders in bomb shelters or in unfamiliar new countries to which they escaped.

"The story of Passover is about a journey to freedom, about faith in the midst of hardship and a reminder that there will always be better times ahead for those who hold God as closely and tightly as he holds us," he said.

"I hope this Passover brings not just a reason to celebrate today, but also a renewed hope for tomorrow. Chag Sameach," he concluded.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat and Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)