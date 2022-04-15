Israeli golfer Laetitia Beck is joining B’nai Brith Canada for their August golf tournament supporting the fight against antisemitism.

“We are thrilled to announce that Laetitia Beck, will be joining us for our Chip Away At Hate Classic on August 15, 2022 Montreal!” B’nai Brith tweeted.

Beck’s appearance in the Montreal, Quebec tournament will give participants who enter the event a chance to try out their golf skills next to the Belgium-born Israeli professional golfer, who keeps kosher on the LPGA tour.

“Golf with this LPGA professional! Players can try to out-drive Laetitia in our driving competition,” B’nai Brith said.

Beck, the first Israeli to compete in an LPGA tour event, grew up in Caesarea, the only city in Israel with an 18-hole golf course, the Caesarea Golf Club, which she grew up near. She began playing golf at the club when she was nine years old.

Proceeds from B’nai Brith’s second annual Chip Away at Hate Classic tournament will “go directly to support the fight against antisemitism in our community.”

“Over the last year, we’ve grown our Quebec presence, but the vigilance and work never ends,” B’nai Brith said.

