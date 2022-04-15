Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor) visited the Border Police Judea and Samaria undercover unit Friday morning, on the eve of the Passover festival.

Israel Police Inspector General Yaakov Shabtai, Border Police Commander Chief Superintendent Amir Cohen, commanders and members also participated in the visit.

Prime Minister Bennett held a situation assessment and was updated on events on the Temple Mount as well as on the operational deployment in the rest of the country. He was also briefed on the activity of the unit, the main operations in the Jenin area and preparations for the holiday period.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Prime Minister held a holiday toast with members of the unit during which he awarded certificates of appreciation to the members who eliminated the terrorists in the Hadera attack.

"We are working to calm things on the Temple Mount and throughout Israel. At the same time, we are prepared for any scenario," Bennett said.

"From here I would like to thank the police personnel, soldiers and ISA agents who are dedicating all of their time, who are working day and night and forgoing their Passover seder so that all of us can celebrate with security and quiet. The security forces are prepared for any mission."