Ingredients:

4 eggs, separated

10 ounces frozen strawberries (2 and 1/2 cups, cubed)

8 ounces frozen blueberries (1 and 2/3 cups)

4-12 fresh dates soaked in hot water with pits and skins removed after soaking OR 4-12 tablespoons of Galilee's Delicacy Silan (optional)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

16 ounces Haddar Cashew Butter

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 cup Dutch cocoa

Optional: Gefen Chocolate Chips, cacao nibs or crushed nuts to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line 18-20 muffin tins with paper baking cups and set aside.

In a food processor fitted with an S blade, beat egg whites until stiff, then slowly incorporate frozen fruit, continuously blending until all the berries are totally blended into the egg white. Add the soaked, skinned dates or silan if using and mix well to incorporate.

Add the yolks, vanilla extract, and nut butter and mix to combine. Add baking soda and cocoa and mix well, stopping to scrape down the sides halfway through mixing.

Divide batter between prepared muffin tins. Sprinkle with toppings of choice. Bake for 24-28 minutes (a larger ratio of dates or silan will require longer bake time, and minimal dates or silan will require less bake time).

Note:

The success of this recipe is dependent on the stiffened whites and making sure berries are fully blended.

Some companies make 18-ounce jars of cashew butter. If using a brand with 18 ounces, make sure to leave 2 ounces in the jar and not use all of it.

Look for high quality Dutch cocoa to achieve the best outcome.

Variation:

For ice cream, omit the baking soda and make sure to use pasteurized eggs. Serve soft-serve style or spread the batter out in a thin layer in a nine- by 13-inch pan and freeze for two hours, then cut into pieces and blend again. If the ice cream is getting crumbly, add 1-2 tablespoons milk of your choice and continue to mix. Refreeze this mixture in a freezer-safe container. Allow to thaw for 15-20 minutes before attempting to scoop.