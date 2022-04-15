Frank James, the man charged with opening fire in a Brooklyn subway car full of people this week, was jailed without bail Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Brought into a Brooklyn federal court without handcuffs, James, 62, softly answered standard questions about whether he understood the charges and the purpose of the brief hearing. His lawyer later asked the public not to prejudge him.

James was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday after calling a police tip line to say where he was.

Authorities say he unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters. He is charged with a federal terrorism offense that applies to attacks on mass transit systems.

James' lawyers agreed Thursday to his being jailed, but said they could seek bail later.

At the request of James´ lawyers, Magistrate Roanne Mann said she would ask for James to get "psychiatric attention," as well as magnesium tablets for leg cramps, at the federal lockup in Brooklyn where he's being held.

In recent months, James railed in online videos about racism and violence in the US and about his experiences with mental health care in New York City, and he had criticized Adams' policies on mental health and subway safety. The motive for the subway attack remains unclear, however, and police said there is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations.