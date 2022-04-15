Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, had a face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Harry’s spokesperson said, according to Reuters, after The Sun newspaper reported the visit.

The spokesperson said the couple stopped by the United Kingdom on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games, adding that Harry had previously said he hoped to see his grandmother.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The Sun report said Harry and Meghan also saw Prince Charles during a visit to Windsor Castle, which it said was their first joint trip to Britain since they quit royal duties in March 2020.

Last year, Harry and Meghan gave a “tell-all” interview to Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan claimed the royal family had silenced her and exhibited racism towards her.

Harry and Meghan’s meeting with the Queen, who turns 96 later this month, comes amid reports that she has been suffering from health and mobility problems in recent months.

In October, Buckingham Palace revealed that she had spent one night in hospital for “preliminary investigations” before returning to Windsor Castle the next day.

It was later announced that the Queen would not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, though she spoke at the conference via video.

Buckingham Palace said in February that the Queen had coronavirus and was suffering "mild cold-like symptoms" at the time.