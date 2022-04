Today we are busy preparing for Pesach, cleansing our homes of leaven and baking matzot.

In Temple times we are to leave our homes, pack our bags and head for Jerusalem where we will eat from our Passover offerings.

The Passover offering is a must do commandment which we neglect at our own great peril. All we need is a temporary altar and a green light from the authorities. Chag Kasher veSameach - have a very happy Passover.