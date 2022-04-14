Syrian media on Thursday night reported an Israeli air strike in the Damascus area.

According to the reports, explosions were heard in the area following the air strike, which Syria claimed targeted military installations. The country’s air defense systems were reportedly activated following the strike.

Residents of northern Israel reported increased activity by Israeli aircraft. The IDF has not commented on the reports from Syria.

Last Saturday, the Syrian military claimed that the Israel Air Force attacked several targets in central Syria.

According to the reports, Israel acted out of northern Lebanon. Anti-aircraft systems were activated against the missiles that were fired.

Last month, two members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were killed in an air strike attributed to the Israel Air Force in the Syrian capital of Damascus.