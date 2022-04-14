Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff in virtual Seder

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will hold a seder on Friday night, the first night of Passover, at the Vice President's residence, the Forward reported.

The Vice President and Second Gentleman's Jewish staffers will attend the seder.

Emhoff, who is Jewish hosted a virtual seder last year together with the Vice President. The virtual seder was held several days before Passover to allow observant Jews to attend online.

Former President Barack Obama stared the tradition of seders hosted by the president, a tradition which was continued by former President Donald Trump.