The defense establishment has decided, after a situational assessment, to impose a general closure on the Judea and Samaria area and to close the crossings in the Gaza Strip during Passover, starting tomorrow (Friday) at 4 PM until midnight after the end of the first day of the festival Saturday night.

It was reported that on Shabbat there will be another situational assessment, in which it will be decided whether to continue the closure during the week.

During the closure, passage will be possible in humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases and subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories.

The Coordinator of Government Operations in the Occupied Territories, Major General Ghassan Alian, announced that after assessing the situation, Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided to reopen the Gilboa and Reihan crossings for Israeli Arabs to enter the city of Jenin starting Saturday in accordance with the IDF and all security bodies tomorrow, after the crossings were closed last week.

In addition, the exit of merchants and senior businessmen from the Jenin area will be renewed in accordance with the general closure policy.