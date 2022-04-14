United States Vice President Kamala Harris called President Isaac Herzog today, just ahead of Passover.

Vice President Harris opened their conversation by condemning the recent wave of terror attacks, on behalf of U.S. President Joe Biden and herself, and by sending her and President Biden's condolences to the bereaved families.

Vice President Harris expressed her support for steps taken by Israel during the month of Ramadan and its efforts to confront the wave of terrorism.

Finally, Vice President Harris wished President Herzog, his family, and all citizens of Israel a happy and peaceful Passover. She added that this year the U.S. Vice President’s Residence will host a traditional Seder night for the first time.

President Herzog expressed his thanks to Vice President Harris, and through her to U.S. President Joe Biden, on behalf of the Israeli people for the expression of condolences, noting that it is especially significant and important coming from the State of Israel’s greatest ally. The President also thanked Vice President Harris for her holiday wishes and wished her and her family a Happy Passover.