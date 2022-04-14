MK Yinon Azoulay (Shas) on Thursday morning admitted that he cannot see a situation in which an alternative government is formed within the current Knesset.

In an interview with Kol Hai Radio, Azoulay said, "It's hard to believe we'll succeed in forming a government within the current Knesset. [MK Aryeh] Deri (Shas chairman - ed.) is in favor of a government in this Knesset, and not elections. Deri's position is strong enough, and he has no need to be an MK for this."

When asked about the position of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Azoulay said, "A prime minister with six Knesset seats can run a country? And now he has only five. He has no legitimacy. The public does not want him. He is not worthy of being prime minister. But they do not hear the people."

"Bennett is not a political man. He is a businessman who came to make an exit. He received an official residence in Ra'anana - something that no other prime minister received. They invested 50 million shekel on him. The government lied to the Supreme Court when it said that his official residence is in Jerusalem."

Regarding the reduction of the tax on gas, Azoulay said, "I worked on the issue of gas in the Finance Committee. The same Finance Minister who is responsible for this drop said that to reduce the excise tax would be like plastering during an earthquake. In the end he gave in. It's a joke that they did this only for three months and I hope that it will continue afterwards, but it seems that he is expected to remain in his position."