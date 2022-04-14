IDF and Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in Judea and Samaria overnight Wednesday and on Thursday morning, apprehending a total of 18 terror suspects and confiscating weapons.

Following the recent rise in the threat of terrorism, the IDF, ISA (Shabak) and Israel Border Police on Wednesday night and Thursday morning conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Balata, Abu Dis and Beit Ummar.

During operational activity in the Nur Shams Refugee Camp, security forces apprehended two suspects, and located and confiscated two weapons, a military vest with IDF magazines, and IDF uniforms.

During operational activity in the town of Kafr Dan on Thursday morning, dozens of Palestinian Authority Arabs violently attacked the soldiers, shot at the forces, and hurled IEDs at them, endangering their safety. The soldiers responded with live ammunition.

Soldiers also operated in the town of Khirbat Sir and apprehended six terror suspects.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to the ISA for further processing.