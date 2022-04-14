Hodaya Me'oded, nee Rauchberger, the mother who was seriously injured in a deadly collision four months ago, died on Thursday after a long battle for her life.

Announcing her death, the family said, "With enormous sorrow and great pain we announce the passing of Hodaya Ayelet Hashachar, the daughter of Esther, who fought for her life and was purified through suffering. She inspired all of us to do good in the world, and a long path of good deeds will accompany her on her last journey."

Hodaya will be buried at 3:00p.m. on Thursday, at the Rehovot cemetery.