On the Seder night we answer the questions of what the Haggadah calls the 'four sons'. Each son represents a different requirement and aspiration from Judaism. It is very important to answer him and in this way clarify for ourselves the issues. I'd like to focus briefly on the "chacham's' (the wise son) question and answer.

"What does the wise one say?

What are the testimonies, laws and statutes that the L-rd, our G-d commanded us?

You, in turn, shall instruct him in the laws of Passover- (up to the law that) one is not to eat any dessert after the Passover-lamb".

I'll suggest two explanations for this dialogue with a lesson for each:

1.The wise son has large and deep philosophical questions. He wants to know everything. The reply that one should give is not necessarily to answer all of his questions. Rather, give him an example of a law, a Halacha. This can be understood by the words in Hebrew "Emor lo kehilchot hapesach"; by teaching him about Pesach and its minute details, he is immediately 'thrown into the deep end' of Halacha. The Halakha mentioned in the answer is the last Mishna of Masechet Pesachim, a tractate of ten chapters. The lesson is, that at times, by beginning with great energy, determination and patience can have the power to answer one's doubts in 'emunah', or faith. Clarity can result from this hard work.

2.A second explanation is that this is not just a random law, rather it is chosen specifically to answer the wise son's question. There is an important principle that must be understood from this law. The law teaches that after one eats the Passover-lamb Korban (today this is represented by eating the Afikoman) one may not have any other dessert. Why not? Because we need the flavor and taste of the Korban to remain in our mouths.

What we are trying to show the wise son (and ourselves!) is that the Torah is not just about knowledge and wisdom. The Torah is about experience. There is plenty of flavor and reason (the word ta'am in Hebrew means both). The laws of Judaism are delicious! They are satisfying and sweet! The lesson is that if one has patience, and goes through the entire exercise of Seder night, symbolizing the process of Judaism throughout all history, one will eventually reach the highest point of flavor, sweetness, experience, together with the understanding of Judaism.

Chag Sameach!