"The British will be a minority by 2066". The banner with those words flew over the heads of the spectators at the football match between Manchester City and Liverpool. A light plane with a banner attached passed over the Etihad Stadium, causing a wave of outrage on social media. "Who pays to fly these racist Etihad banners?"

Unfortunately, the phrase ("the British will be a minority by 2066") does not come from an old English fascist like Mosley, but from David Coleman, the most important demographer in England, a professor at Oxford. "By 2066, whites born in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be outnumbered," writes Coleman in the left-wing Prospect magazine. "The 50 percent threshold has no special demographic meanings, but it will have a considerable psychological and political impact and the transition from majority to minority will represent a huge change in cultural, political and religious identity."

Coleman warns of the consequences of the transformation taking place in Britain and other parts of Europe. "History is not optimistic about the ability of ethnic groups or religions to overcome differences. The ethnic transformation implicit in current trends would be a major, unexpected and irreversible change in British society, unprecedented in at least a millennium."

Coleman's reference to the thousand years is interesting… Many countries that are Islamic today were originally Christian, such as Algeria, Turkey, Egypt and Syria. In other countries too, Islam supplanted the previous religion: Pakistan was Hindu, Afghanistan was Buddhist, Iran was Zoroastrian. Britain has a rich culture, but so did they.

When the Muslim population exceeds 5 percent, minorities usually begin to form and live apart. Beyond that percentage, Muslims exert exorbitant influence in proportion to their percentage, pushing for the introduction of halal food in public schools, prosecution of criticism of Islam in the courts and the construction of gigantic mosques, for example. This is already happening in France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and other European countries.

When Muslims exceed 10 percent, they tend to increase illegality as a means of imposing their conditions, as is already the case in many French cities and neighborhoods where they are a third of the population and the police are afraid to enter..

Islamization becomes irreversible when the Muslim population reaches 20 percent.

Europe is at the first and second stage of this phenomenon. Each decade will bring us closer to completing it, but we will get there.

And when the demographics change, the change in civilization is very rapid. The city of Minneapolis, which in the United States has the largest Islamic community in the country, has just authorized the muezzin's call to prayer for its 40 mosques, from 7 am to 10 pm, every day, all year round.

But you can't save someone who wants to commit suicide at all costs. The French presidential elections tell us that the people cannot be saved against their will. Because it is clear that this election, if confirmed in the second round, will be remembered as a watershed, as if the French had not yet understood that their country is becoming Lebanese at high speed and risks disappearing into the globalist-Islamist vortex.

And the worst is that the younger generations are even more blind. In all cities, thanks to the vote of immigrants, Jean-Luc Mélenchon has exceeded 30 percent. Another eight days of campaign and he would have reached the second round, in front of the usual Marine Le Pen, the old nationalistic losing camp. Furthermore, all the left and the Greens total over 33 percent of the votes, a totally immigrationist and pro-Islam bloc.

But the more the French cry for their fate, the more they seem to want it.

Eric Zemmour's program was the only one that lived up to the danger. He wanted to stop external immigration, assimilate the internal one and rebuild the cultural, religious and demographic identity by defeating the “woke". A courageous and culturally audacious program, which required will and determination (this was understood by the French Jews who fled to Israel, who voted en masse for Zemmour).

But, after decades of brainwashing, it seems that society still wants Macron and so will get the man who said there is no "French culture", the "liquid society candidate". The will of the people, however misguided, is sovereign. Therefore it must be accepted. And in five years they will have an even more pro-immigration president, because the vote of immigrants will be increasingly decisive.

Germany first chooses a "traffic light" government that will further open the doors to Turkish immigration to run the Mercedes factories. Now France is about to re-elect Macron, the man of "yes, but". Meanwhile, a fratricidal and suicidal war rages in Eastern Europe.

Will 2022 be remembered as the point of no return?

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.