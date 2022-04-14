The heads of the Yesha Council met on Wednesday evening to discuss the continuation of the fight against the construction freeze in Judea and Samaria.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Yesha Council issued a statement saying that "the current government is seriously harming the settlement in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, and therefore has no right to exist and must be replaced."

"The damage is reflected in the abandonment of Area C to illegal Palestinian takeover, selective enforcement against the settlement, part of the government incites against the residents without response and thus endangers them, the freezing of planning of construction in recent months, stopping infrastructure and development, while terrorism is raising its head and harming the entire State of Israel," the statement said.

Yisrael Gantz, head of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, attacked the delay in the approval of building permits in Judea and Samaria and told Radio 103FM, "We are afraid to build because of Ramadan? Benny Gantz gave relief to Abbas a month and a half ago - where was the construction at the time? Why aren’t you looking after your residents?"