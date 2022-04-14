The man accused of carrying out the shooting attack on Brooklyn subway train was arrested on Wednesday after he himself called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said, according to The Associated Press.

Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the carnage on a rush-hour train, which left five victims in critical condition and people around the city on edge.

James was awaiting arraignment on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems and carries a sentence of up to life in prison, Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace said, according to AP.

In recent months, James railed in online videos about racism and violence in the US and about his experiences with mental health care in New York City, and he had criticized Adams' policies on mental health and subway safety. But the motive for the subway attack remains unclear, and there is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations, international or otherwise, Peace said.

On Tuesday, police found a rented a U-Haul van that James had rented and had been tied to the N train attack in Sunset Park.

The key to the van was found at the scene of the crime, as was a credit card that rented the vehicle out of Philadelphia, cops and law enforcement sources said.

On Wednesday, police got a tip that James was in a McDonald's in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

The tipster was James himself, and he told authorities to come and get him, two law enforcement officials said.

James was gone when officers arrived, but they soon spotted him on a busy corner nearby.