The suspected shooter who wounded 29 people in a mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday has been arrested, the NYPD announced Wednesday.

Frank James was arrested by patrol cops in the East Village neighborhood of New York on Wednesday, three law enforcement officials told CNN.

Earlier Tuesday, police stated that James' status was upgraded from 'person of interest' to 'suspect' in the shooting.

James rented a U-Haul van tied to the N train attack in Sunset Park and is being sought for questioning, police said at an evening briefing.

The key to the van was found at the scene of the crime, as was a credit card that rented the vehicle out of Philadelphia, cops and law-enforcement sources said.

James has a Youtube channel in which he published a series of unhinged rants, using racist language and predicting a race war between white and black people. He also strongly criticized New York mayor Eric Adams.

"“I’m 63 now full of hate, full of anger, and full of bitterness,” James says in one video.

He blamed the mayor for the number of homeless people on New York's subways. “Eric Adams, Eric Adams: What are you doing, brother? What’s happening with this homeless situation Every car I went to was loaded with homeless people. It was so bad, I couldn’t even stand. I had to keep moving from car to car.”

In another video, he says: “And so the message to me is: I should have gotten a gun, and just started shooting mother—ers."

Security was increased around Mayor Adams in light of the videos.