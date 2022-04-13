Defense Minister Benny Gantz intends to approve the establishment of the yeshiva in Evyatar in the coming days and promises to continue building in Judea and Samaria for both Israelis and Palestinian Arabs.

In an interview with Kol Barama radio, Gantz said, "I know every rock and path in Evyatar, we will complete a process in the Civil Administration and hope we can deal with it in the coming days. I do not make a political issue about the construction in Judea and Samaria for Jews and Palestinians, whoever makes political issues will have success."

"I do not gain seats when I worry about settlers and the haredim. I do not care that long posts are written against me. The campaign against me includes lies, they know it, they try to maximize their political achievements," Gantz said.

The Defense Minister described his meeting with the chairman of the Palestinian Authority: "When I meet with Abu Mazen I do not give him presents, I also come with demands, I do not cancel any other activities. There is no freeze in the settlements, it's just not true, I have already approved 8,000 buildings, and the Supreme Planning Council will convene soon and approve more plans."

"We must on the one hand strive for peace, but maintain security as much as we can. We must have security supremacy throughout the area. Even if there is peace, we will need the security capabilities to maintain it," Gantz added.