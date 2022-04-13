An 18-year-old Bedouin Arab from the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel was arrested for questioning by Shabak (Israel Security Agency) on suspicion that he carried out security crimes inspired by the ISIS terror organization.

The suspect, named as Bashar al-Galawi, is an Israeli citizen.

His interrogation revealed that he was an intensive consumer of ISIS-affiliated material, and supported the organization's ideas and goals. Al-Galawi also contacted an ISIS operative from Syria for the purpose of asking for help in reaching the country in order to join the terror organization and fight in its ranks.

Last month, another 18-year-old Bedouin Arab, also a resident of Rahat, was arrested on suspicion of supporting and identifying with ISIS, and of inciting to terror.

The first of the recent terror attacks was carried out in March by a Bedouin Arab from Hura who supported ISIS. Four civilians were murdered and two injured in that attack. The terrorist, identified as Mohammad Jalab Abu al-Quian, taught in the Hura high school.