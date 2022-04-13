Refugees from the conflict in Ukraine will join Holocaust survivors and delegations for this year’s International March of the Living, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Poland.

Returning for the first time in person after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the March will this time include just eight survivors, most of them believing that this year might be the last time they will be able to attend.



Therefore, the theme of the March will focus on the importance of passing the responsibility for Holocaust remembrance and education to the next generation, the generation of the grandchildren of the victims and survivors.



The annual event, held on Israel’s national Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorates the victims of the Holocaust and the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of more than six million Jewish men, women, and children. The 3.2 kilometer March from Auschwitz 1 to Birkenau will conclude with the traditional ceremony held on the remains of the Auschwitz-Birkenau crematoria and will feature former Israeli Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, IDF Cantor Shai Abramson, Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion, Holocaust survivors and Israeli singer Harel Skaat. Torches of Remembrance will be lit in memory of the six million Jewish women, children and men who perished.



The survivors will be joined by more than 2,000 participants, both Jewish and non-Jewish, from diverse backgrounds. A special interfaith delegation from the United Kingdom as well as a historic delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by Eitan Neishlos, a third-generation descendant of Holocaust survivor Tamar Zisserman, will take part. Mr. Neishlos has joined the March of the Living as a strategic partner to lead a journey of remembrance and responsibility among members of the third generation.