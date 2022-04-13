The Knesset's opposition is working on a plan to prevent MK Idit Silman, former coalition whip who quit the coalition, from being declared a "defector" from her Yamina party.

The move follows the Yamina party's declaration that it intends to declare its MK Amichai Chikli a defector.

According to Kan Bet, the opposition intends to allow Silman not to vote in the no-confidence vote brought every week, in order to avoid her taking an active step against the government.

This is due to the estimation that the no-confidence votes are mostly symbolic, and so her vote is not critical in that regard.

Meanwhile, sources in the opposition estimated that the Yamina party will closely watch Silman's votes to decide whether or not to treat her similarly to MK Amichai Chikli.

They also said that regarding controversial bills, the opposition's working assumption is that the coalition will not bring for a vote any bill that they do not have a guaranteed majority for, thereby reducing the need for Silman to vote against it.