Israeli security forces are on high alert ahead of the first day of Passover: Twenty years since the Park Hotel terror attack which sparked Operation Defensive Shield, security forces are again at the highest level of preparedness for the continuation of the security tensions during the Passover holiday.

The defense establishment is especially concerned that two areas - Gaza and Jerusalem - remain quiet, since conflict in either is likely to spark a more widescale escalation.

According to Israel Hayom, in the past days security forces have focused greatly on the security fence, in order to reduce as much as possible the illegal entry of Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs into Israel.

It is estimated that due to the security forces' operations along the seam line, there has been a significant reduction in the number of PA Arabs crossing into Israel illegally. On Tuesday, the IDF said that in a situational assessment it was decided to increase the number of forces along the seam line, by two battalions and two companies.

Meanwhile, the defense establishment fears that due to potential terrorists' difficulty in crossing the security fence, they will seek to carry out attacks within Judea and Samaria. The intention therefore is to increase the number of forces along the roads and around the Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.

Compounding the security challenges is the fact that during the Passover holiday, thousands of tourists are expected to visit Judea and Samaria, and there may also be those who attempt to reach Homesh or Evyatar.