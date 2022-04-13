United Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni on Tuesday criticized the chairman of the Religious Zionist party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, and accused him of being responsible for the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government.

In an interview with Galey Israel radio, Gafni said, "When there is talk about the formation of this evil government, Bezalel Smotrich will have a very large part in it."

Gafni further claimed that Smotrich "did not contribute anything to the fact that this government would not be formed and is contributing nothing to it falling."

The UTJ chairman said he would like to see Benny Gantz in the next government. "Gantz does not belong to the clique that is running this government and I very much want him to join a new government."

Smotrich later responded to Gafni's remarks and said, "A time of unity. A time for the love of Israel. Dear MK Gafni, a happy and kosher Passover to you and your family and the entire house of Israel."