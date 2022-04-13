Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe spoke to Kan 11 News from the International Space Station and described the conditions under which he is living these days.

"The brain has already gotten used to changing positions at 90 degrees and to having to attribute the floor to what is below you, even if it's a wall," he said.

On the daily routine at the station, he added: "You get up at six in the morning and have an hour to get ready, at 7:30 there is a briefing with all the ground control stations. Then everyone goes on his way and in the evening there is another briefing." He noted that the guiding principle at the station is that "slow is fast".

Asked if he thinks the space tourism enterprise should be expanded, as a space tourist himself, Stibbe replied, "It is definitely a worthy and extraordinary experience to see the Earth from the outside and understand how limited it is in resources. There is room for all future professionals to be in space - not just professional astronauts. The professions will be dispersed, there will not be an astronaut who knows how to do everything. There will be people who will be in charge of engineering and others in charge of nutrition and there will be doctors."

As for his plans for the Seder night in space, Stibbe said, "I eat one matzah, and I have gefilte fish that the Russians found here. And I also have a glass of wine for Kiddush." Finally, he concluded, "Hello from the space station, and Chag Sameach to all."