Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is having a difficult time finding a replacement for the position of coalition chairman following the resignation of MK Idit Silman.

Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday that the acting chairman of the coalition, MK Boaz Toporovsky (Yesh Atid), has been replacing Silman in recent days, but cannot fill the position permanently because the coalition agreements stipulate that the replacement should be from the right-wing bloc of the coalition, and that is what the MKs are demanding.

The reason that it has been very difficult to find someone to fill the position due to the fact that the coalition has lost its majority in the Knesset. The natural candidate for the post, the chairman of the Yamina Knesset faction Nir Orbach, has not yet received a guarantee from Prime Minister Bennett that all his demands will be fulfilled and therefore the idea of him serving as coalition chairman is currently not on the agenda.

In addition, members of the coalition know that the position may involve failures when it comes to significant votes and therefore there is no real competition for the position, which is usually highly regarded.