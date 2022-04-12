The Arabs have been planning this ever since the last one, 20 years ago.

This is what Arafat envisioned when he formed the PLO in 1964, and used (via the Oslo Accords) to implement his goal of destroying Israel.

This is what happens when the PLO Covenant and Hamas Charter, which call for Israel’s destruction, and promote incitement against Israel, are ignored.

This is what happens when the PA has a “pay-for-slay” program that sends money to families of terrorists who were ‘killed-in-action,’ and glorifies them.

This is what happens when children in schools run by the PA/PLO and UNRWA are taught to hate Jews and Israel.

This is what happens when Jews were expelled from the Gaza Strip, which enabled Hamas to occupy it; similarly, destroying “hilltop” Jewish communities and preventing Jews from building in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem is an anti-Zionist message of surrender.

This is what happens when Hamas, Jihadists and Islamists are empowered, especially by the news media that won’t even call them terrorists.

This is what happens when the international community supports terrorist groups and condemns Israel as a “racist, Apartheid country.”

This is what happens when foreign governments support the “two-state-solution” (2SS) and fund anti-Israel NGOs.

This is what happens when the canard of “settler violence” is promoted, instead of exposing violence against Jews.

This is what happens when Arab violence against Jews is excused as legitimate and when violence within Arab communities including killing those who are accused of opposing the PLO and Hamas, is ignored.

This is what happens when the fence that was built to prevent illegal entry into Israel has gaping holes and is unsupervised.

It’s what happens when the Israel government is dominated by leftists and depends on an anti-Israel, anti-Zionist party to stay in power. It’s what happens when Israel’s police and security agencies are compromised.

Dr. Moshe Dann is a PhD historian, writer and journalist in Israel.