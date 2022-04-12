Teenage Russian go kart driver Artem Severiukhin is denying that he made a Nazi salute on a winner’s podium on Sunday, but has issued an apology over the allegation.

The 15-year old won the FIA Karting European Championship in Portimão, Portugal. Video from the podium ceremony circulating online showed him pounding his chest and thrusting out his right arm as the Italian national anthem was playing, CNN reported.

After making the gesture, Severiukhin smirks and laughs.

He was competing in the tournament under an Italian flag due to a ban on driving under the Russian banner implemented by the motorsport’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), in responsen to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

In a video message recorded by the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF), Severiukhin apologized but said that he had not made a Nazi salute.

"It is not true, I have never supported Nazis. I consider it one of the worst crimes against humanity," he said.

He added that his gesture was in celebration with the crowd.

"I know I am a fool and I'm ready to be punished but please believe that there was no intention in my actions. There was no support of Nazism or racism."

The FIA is investigating allegations of the teenage driver’s “unacceptable conduct.”

“The FIA will communicate shortly on the further steps that will be taken in this case,” the motorsport governing body announced.